Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

