Stephen Daintith Acquires 46 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($193.46).

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Stephen Daintith acquired 39 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($189.63).

On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Daintith purchased 45 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($188.12).

OCDO traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 320.20 ($4.04). 2,099,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 278.17 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.80 ($10.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.46.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

