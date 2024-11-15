Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,728 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $692,226.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,827.94. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,960 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $468,111.60.

On Monday, October 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $206,378.84.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.06. 2,242,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $167.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 295.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 490,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 257.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 469,327 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Natera by 112.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after buying an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

