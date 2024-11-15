Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

CAVA stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 300.63 and a beta of 3.23.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

