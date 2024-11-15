Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Everus Trading Down 4.2 %

Everus Company Profile

NYSE ECG opened at $56.74 on Friday. Everus has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

