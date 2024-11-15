Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

STLFF remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What’s the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.