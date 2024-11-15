Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELYS remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 5,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,695. Elys BMG Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,525.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.66.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.