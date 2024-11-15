Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AbbVie Put Options (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 121,889 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 573% compared to the typical volume of 18,105 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,745.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,698,000 after buying an additional 4,471,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 249.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $367,372,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.89.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.02. 1,748,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,541. AbbVie has a one year low of $137.05 and a one year high of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

