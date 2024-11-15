StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $131.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.54. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $209.50.
AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
