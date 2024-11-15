StockNews.com Upgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Strong-Buy

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 14,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,568. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

