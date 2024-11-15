Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $74,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $41,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $314.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $320.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

