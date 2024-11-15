Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 706,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,744. The stock has a market cap of $788.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This trade represents a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $694,763. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 336,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

