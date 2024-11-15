Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4089 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SU opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.