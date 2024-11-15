Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.54.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.70. 1,439,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$57.50. The company has a market cap of C$72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

