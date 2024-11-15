Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

