Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Paysafe stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 664,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,159. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 596.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2,613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

