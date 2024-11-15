Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.85. Approximately 9,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

(Get Free Report)

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.