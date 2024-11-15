Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 5,023,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.