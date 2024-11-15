TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.
TAG Immobilien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $17.52 during trading hours on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
