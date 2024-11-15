TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $17.52 during trading hours on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

