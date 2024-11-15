Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after buying an additional 122,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after buying an additional 1,206,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59. The company has a market cap of $975.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.