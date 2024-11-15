Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in October

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Stock Performance

TKBIF stock remained flat at $23.20 on Friday. Takara Bio has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

