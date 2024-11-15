Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $197.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This represents a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

