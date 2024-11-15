TD Cowen Cuts Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $16.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

INSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Inseego Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of Inseego

INSG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $41,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

