TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 1,027,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,326. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.