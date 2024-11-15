TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.54.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.80 and a beta of 1.52. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,544,000. Kora Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

