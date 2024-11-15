TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.78.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

CCL.B traded down C$1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$77.25. 134,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.43. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$55.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.62, for a total transaction of C$465,702.00. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93. Insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.