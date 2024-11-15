The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Shares of GAB remained flat at $5.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 608,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
