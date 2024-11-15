The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Shares of GAB remained flat at $5.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 608,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

