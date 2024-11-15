The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 294,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

