The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 294,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
