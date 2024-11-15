The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

