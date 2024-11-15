The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $0.75

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

INVZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 3,184,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,375. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

