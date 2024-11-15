The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $962,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 92.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,945. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.