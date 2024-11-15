Theodore Blegen Sells 734 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

MPWR opened at $576.79 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.49.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.73.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

