Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 295 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.22 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

