Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 691 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $315.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

