Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 691 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $315.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Be Top Buys Right Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.