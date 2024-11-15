Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,697 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 343.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Cintas by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 361.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $217.05 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

