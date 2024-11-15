Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 641,655 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.42 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0647727 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

