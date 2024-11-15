TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPGXL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,298. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

