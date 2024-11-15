TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

