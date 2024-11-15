TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,273.17 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $949.99 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,368.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,319.00.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

