TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSI) recently:

11/15/2024 – TriSalus Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – TriSalus Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/11/2024 – TriSalus Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – TriSalus Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2024 – TriSalus Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – TriSalus Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,374. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TriSalus Life Sciences

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This trade represents a 2.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

