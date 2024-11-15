Truist Financial Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $31.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $7,109,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 233,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

