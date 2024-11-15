TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWFG. UBS Group initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TWFG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get TWFG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWFG

TWFG Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 33.75 and a current ratio of 33.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,942,000.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.