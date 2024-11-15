Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 145.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 32.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 362,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 281,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

