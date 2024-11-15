U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the October 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
