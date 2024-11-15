U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.