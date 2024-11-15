Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Acquires $522,450.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) COO Harjinder Bajwa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $522,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,655.53. This represents a 51.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harjinder Bajwa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.2 %

UCTT stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 398,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.43 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

