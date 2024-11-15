Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells $130,720.40 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,351. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.80 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

