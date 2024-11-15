United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United-Guardian

United-Guardian Price Performance

NASDAQ UG traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.