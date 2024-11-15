Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNM. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $73.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,822.56. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,380,074. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,728,000 after buying an additional 571,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 432,240 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,988,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

