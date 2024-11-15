USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Holdings Lowered by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. USA Compression Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of USA Compression Partners worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $297,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $263,000. Objectivity Squared LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 202,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.1% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $239.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

